London Market Report
January 4, 2019 / 5:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 4

2 Min Read

    Jan 4 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35 points higher at
6,727 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * VECTURA GROUP: Vectura is pinning its future on a relatively new
respiratory device aimed at treating several ailments beyond asthma, as the
British drugmaker looks to revive its business after the costly acquisition of
rival SkyePharma in 2016.
    * GOLD: Gold prices hit their highest in 6-1/2 months on Friday as volatile
equity markets on the back of weak U.S. data heightened fears of a global
economic slowdown, propelling the safe-haven metal towards a potential third
straight weekly gain.
    * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Friday after China said it would hold talks
with Washington on Jan. 7-8 aimed at solving trade disputes between the two
world's biggest economies.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6692.66 on Thursday as
weak U.S. factory data piled on worries over the world's economy that were
triggered by smartphone giant Apple's rare revenue cut, taking the shine off a
positive Christmas update from retailer Next.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Johnson Service Group Plc    JSG.L    Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
