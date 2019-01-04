UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 4

Jan 4 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35 points higher at 6,727 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * VECTURA GROUP: Vectura is pinning its future on a relatively new respiratory device aimed at treating several ailments beyond asthma, as the British drugmaker looks to revive its business after the costly acquisition of rival SkyePharma in 2016. * GOLD: Gold prices hit their highest in 6-1/2 months on Friday as volatile equity markets on the back of weak U.S. data heightened fears of a global economic slowdown, propelling the safe-haven metal towards a potential third straight weekly gain. * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Friday after China said it would hold talks with Washington on Jan. 7-8 aimed at solving trade disputes between the two world's biggest economies. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6692.66 on Thursday as weak U.S. factory data piled on worries over the world's economy that were triggered by smartphone giant Apple's rare revenue cut, taking the shine off a positive Christmas update from retailer Next. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Johnson Service Group Plc JSG.L Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)