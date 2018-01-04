FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 6:03 AM / in 3 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 13 points
firmer at 7,684.4 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: Vale SA            is in talks with BHP Billiton Ltd         over the
future of their joint venture, Samarco Mineração SA, and one alternative is for
the Brazilian miner to buy out its partner, a source with knowledge of the
matter said.              
    * GOLD: Prices fell on Thursday after hitting a 3-1/2-month high the session
before, pulled down as investors took profits and as the U.S. dollar firmed.
      
    * OIL: Oil prices on Thursday hit fresh two-and-a-half year highs and were
at levels last seen at the start of the commodity slump in 2014/2015, with
markets tightening amid tensions in Iran and due to ongoing OPEC-led production
cuts.      
    * EX-DIVS: British Land Compay         , Experian          and Next Plc
        will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 0.84 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher on Thursday as oil majors
jumped higher and the U.S. dollar gained back ground against sterling, helping
UK-listed dollar earners.             
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)

