UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 5

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,696.8 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * UNILEVER: Unilever plans to close its Colman's mustard factory in the English city of Norwich next year, after more than 160 years, affecting 113 jobs. * BRITAIN/AUTOS: British new car sales recorded their biggest drop since 2009 last year, falling by more than 5 percent due to uncertainty over potential new diesel charges and weakening consumer confidence since Brexit, an industry body said on Friday. * BRITAIN RETAILERS: British shops suffered a fall in underlying sales in December for the fifth straight year, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence consumers are tightening their belts. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,696.50 on Thursday after hitting a record of 7,702.11 points after surveys showed Britain's dominant services sector rebounded strongly last month.