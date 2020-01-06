London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 6

    Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points
lower at 7,580 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RETAIL SALES: British shops recorded only a marginal increase in December
sales, driven by deep and widespread discounting, an industry survey showed on
Saturday.
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet European Commission
President Ursula von der Leyen in London on Wednesday ahead of the opening
rounds of trade talks that will begin once Britain formally leaves the bloc on
Jan. 31.
    * GOLD: Gold surged close to a seven-year peak on Monday, as investors
flocked to the safe-haven metal on escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, while
palladium surpassed the level of $2,000 to hit a record high.
    * OIL: Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising
above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose
sanctions on Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Middle East.

    * London's main stock index overturned earlier loses to end higher on Friday
as a U.S. air strike in Iraq stoked fears of a disruption in crude supply,
supporting shares of oil heavyweights, and as tobacco stocks firmed.


    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Naked Wines             WINEW.L   Trading Update
 Safestore Holdings      SAFE.L    FY 2019 Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
