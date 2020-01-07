London Market Report
January 7, 2020 / 5:33 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 7

2 Min Read

    Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points
higher at 7,608 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BENTLEY: British luxury carmaker Bentley returned to profitability in
2019, helped by a 5% sales increase after a strong performance in Europe and the
Americas, the Volkswagen-owned brand said.
    * Rolls-Royce: Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it recorded a 25%
jump in sales in 2019, underpinned by solid demand for its first-ever SUV,
Cullinan, just a year after the launch.
    * FINANCIAL SECTOR: Britain's financial industry paid a record near-$100
billion in taxes in the year to March, reaffirming its central role in funding
the state at a time when its future prospects have been clouded by Brexit. 

    * BUDGET: British finance minister Sajid Javid will deliver the government's
first post-Brexit budget on March 11, promising more investment to help voters
who gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a sweeping election win last month. 

    * OIL: Oil prices fell more than 1% as investors reconsidered the likelihood
of Middle East supply disruptions in the wake of the United States killing a top
Iranian military commander.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped further from the previous session's near
seven-year high, as Middle East tensions cooled and investors booked profit,
while palladium touched a new high.
    * Britain's FTSE 100 closed 0.6% lower on Monday with financial
stocks leading the losses on concerns over tensions in the Middle East, although
oil-fuelled gains for Shell and BP provided some support. 

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 WM Morrison Supermarkets     MRW.L   Trading Update
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below