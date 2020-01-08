London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 8

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points
lower at 7,546 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * NMC HEALTH: Two investors of NMC Health Plc are selling shares
worth 374 million pounds ($490 million) in the healthcare group, a bookrunner
for the deal said on Tuesday, weeks after short-selling firm Muddy Waters
questioned the company's finances.
    * BARCLAYS: A group of Barclays shareholders coordinated by
responsible investment lobby group ShareAction want the bank to phase out
financing fossil fuels, stepping up pressure on one of Europe's biggest funders
of the sector.
    * INSURERS: Britain's markets watchdog has told the bosses of commercial
insurance companies to stamp out bad behavior in the industry and improve
diversity, or risk losing their jobs.
    * BHP: Copper output slumped at Chile's state miner Codelco and BHP's
 sprawling Escondida mine in November, according to Chile state copper
agency Cochilco, amid a turbulent month of riots and mass protests that rocked
the mineral-rich South American nation.
    * WOODFORD: The frozen LF Woodford Income Focus fund, formerly run by
veteran money manager Neil Woodford, will change its name to reflect its change
of management and have a lower returns target, its authorized corporate director
Link Fund Solutions said on Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil markets calmed after on Wednesday after prices had jumped to
their highest in months in the wake of a rocket attack by Iran on American
forces in Iraq that raised the spectre of a spiralling conflict and disrupted
crude supplies.
    * GOLD: Gold soared as much as 2% to vault over the $1,600 ceiling for the
first time in nearly seven years, as investors flocked to safe havens, after
Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against U.S. forces in Iraq.

    * British bluechips handed back gains as falls in oil majors offset relief
over the absence of an immediate escalation in Middle East tension, but a report
that Britain's preparations for a no-deal Brexit had been halted aided domestic
stocks.
    
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
