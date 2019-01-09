UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 9

Jan 9 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 75 points higher at 6,936 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES: Brussels has warned British Airways owner IAG that its favoured strategy to allow it to continue flying freely in and around Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit will not work, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. * FAROE PETROLEUM: Norwegian oil company DNO ASA said on Tuesday it raised its cash offer for Faroe Petroleum Plc to 641.7 million pounds ($816.1 million), after the British firm rebuffed its acquisition offer earlier. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline Plc will actively look to buy early-stage assets and partner with companies, the drugmaker's chief executive officer said on Tuesday. * BP PLC: BP said it has discovered two new oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico and has identified an additional billion barrels of oil at an existing field thanks to new seismic technology. * SERCO/ MEARS: Serco and Mears have won contracts totalling 2.9 billion pounds from the British government to provide accommodation and support for asylum seekers, lifting shares in both outsourcing firms. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as a potential close to a months-long Sino-U.S. trade war lifted risk sentiment, countering expectations that the Fed would pause interest rate increases for this year. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, on hopes that Washington and Beijing can resolve a trade dispute that has triggered a global economic slowdown. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6861.60 on Tuesday, amid hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and as supermarket chain Tesco led a revival in retailers after upbeat sales data that helped offset Morrisons' disappointing holiday update. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L Trading statement Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L Trading statement Greggs Plc GRG.L Trading statement Nichols Plc NICL.L Trading statement J Sainsbury Plc SBRY.L Trading statement Ted Baker Plc TED.L Trading statement Shoe Zone Plc SHOE.L FY results Topps Tiles Plc TPT.L Trading statement Persimmon Plc PSN.L Trading statement Majestic Wine Plc WINEW.L Trading statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)