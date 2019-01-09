London Market Report
January 9, 2019 / 5:39 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 9

3 Min Read

    Jan 9 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 75 points higher at
6,936 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES: Brussels has warned British Airways
owner IAG that its favoured strategy to allow it to continue flying
freely in and around Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit will not work, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
    * FAROE PETROLEUM: Norwegian oil company DNO ASA said on Tuesday it
raised its cash offer for Faroe Petroleum Plc to 641.7 million pounds
($816.1 million), after the British firm rebuffed its acquisition offer earlier.

    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline Plc will actively look to buy
early-stage assets and partner with companies, the drugmaker's chief executive
officer said on Tuesday.
    * BP PLC: BP said it has discovered two new oilfields in the Gulf of
Mexico and has identified an additional billion barrels of oil at an existing
field thanks to new seismic technology.
    * SERCO/ MEARS: Serco and Mears have won contracts
totalling 2.9 billion pounds from the British government to provide
accommodation and support for asylum seekers, lifting shares in both outsourcing
firms.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as a potential close to a
months-long Sino-U.S. trade war lifted risk sentiment, countering expectations
that the Fed would pause interest rate increases for this year.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous
session, on hopes that Washington and Beijing can resolve a trade dispute that
has triggered a global economic slowdown.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6861.60 on Tuesday,
amid hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and as supermarket chain Tesco led a
revival in retailers after upbeat sales data that helped offset Morrisons'
disappointing holiday update.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Taylor Wimpey Plc            TW.L      Trading statement
 Barratt Developments Plc     BDEV.L    Trading statement
 Greggs Plc                   GRG.L     Trading statement
 Nichols Plc                  NICL.L    Trading statement
 J Sainsbury Plc              SBRY.L    Trading statement
 Ted Baker Plc                TED.L     Trading statement
 Shoe Zone Plc                SHOE.L    FY results
 Topps Tiles Plc              TPT.L     Trading statement
 Persimmon Plc                PSN.L     Trading statement
 Majestic Wine Plc            WINEW.L   Trading statement
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below