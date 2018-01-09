FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHIRE: Shire ditched its revenue target of $20 billion by 2020 on
Monday due to increased generic competition and new drugs from rivals, saying it
would split its rare disease and hyperactivity medicines businesses to boost
performance.
    * PSA JOBS: Peugeot-maker PSA will cut a further 250 jobs at its
Vauxhall car plant in the north of England, reducing the workforce by a third as
part of efforts to make the plant more efficient by reducing its output to one
shift.
    * SHELL: Seventeen men have been arrested and millions of dollars in cash
seized as part of an investigation into a suspected oil theft at Shell's
 biggest refinery, Singapore police said on Tuesday.
    * UK RETAIL: Inflation-squeezed British shoppers cut back on almost
everything other than food in the last three months of 2017, leading to the
biggest fall in non-grocery spending since 2009, industry figures showed on
Tuesday.
    * UK JOBS:  British companies hired permanent staff last month at the
fastest rate since August, pushing up starting salaries, recruiters said on
Tuesday.
    * OIL:  U.S. oil prices hit their highest since 2015 again on Tuesday as
speculators bet on further price rises amid OPEC-led production cuts and a dip
in American drilling activity, though some warned the rally could run out of
steam.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 7,696.51 on Monday, as
small-cap Mothercare sank by a third after a profit warning, while software firm
Micro Focus dropped nearly 17 percent after cutting guidance.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 WM Morrison                       Christmas Trading Statement
 Supermarkets PLC                  Release
 Persimmon PLC                     Full Year 2017 Trading
                                   Statement Release
 Topps Tiles PLC                   Q1 2018 Trading Statement
                                   Release
 Games Workshop Group              Half Year 2018 Earnings
 PLC                               Release
 Ilika PLC                         Half Year 2018 Earnings
                                   Release
 SIG PLC                           Full Year 2017 Trading
                                   Statement Release
 Majestic Wine PLC                 Christmas Trading Update
 Stock Spirits Group               Pre-close Trading Statement
 PLC                               Release
 Ferrexpo Plc                      Q4 2017 Production Volume
 Safestore Holdings                Preliminary Annual Results
 Plc                               Announcement
 Robert Walters Plc                Q4 2017 Trading Update
 
        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

