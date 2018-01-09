UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHIRE: Shire ditched its revenue target of $20 billion by 2020 on Monday due to increased generic competition and new drugs from rivals, saying it would split its rare disease and hyperactivity medicines businesses to boost performance. * PSA JOBS: Peugeot-maker PSA will cut a further 250 jobs at its Vauxhall car plant in the north of England, reducing the workforce by a third as part of efforts to make the plant more efficient by reducing its output to one shift. * SHELL: Seventeen men have been arrested and millions of dollars in cash seized as part of an investigation into a suspected oil theft at Shell's biggest refinery, Singapore police said on Tuesday. * UK RETAIL: Inflation-squeezed British shoppers cut back on almost everything other than food in the last three months of 2017, leading to the biggest fall in non-grocery spending since 2009, industry figures showed on Tuesday. * UK JOBS: British companies hired permanent staff last month at the fastest rate since August, pushing up starting salaries, recruiters said on Tuesday. * OIL: U.S. oil prices hit their highest since 2015 again on Tuesday as speculators bet on further price rises amid OPEC-led production cuts and a dip in American drilling activity, though some warned the rally could run out of steam. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 7,696.51 on Monday, as small-cap Mothercare sank by a third after a profit warning, while software firm Micro Focus dropped nearly 17 percent after cutting guidance. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: WM Morrison Christmas Trading Statement Supermarkets PLC Release Persimmon PLC Full Year 2017 Trading Statement Release Topps Tiles PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Games Workshop Group Half Year 2018 Earnings PLC Release Ilika PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release SIG PLC Full Year 2017 Trading Statement Release Majestic Wine PLC Christmas Trading Update Stock Spirits Group Pre-close Trading Statement PLC Release Ferrexpo Plc Q4 2017 Production Volume Safestore Holdings Preliminary Annual Results Plc Announcement Robert Walters Plc Q4 2017 Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)