UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 50 points higher at 7,475 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Congo's interior minister vowed to remove all illegal miners by Sunday from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore following a landslide this week that killed at least 43 of them. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto named Barbara Levi as its new general counsel and group executive on Monday, replacing Philip Richards. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Friday following a report that prime minister front-runner Boris Johnson would slash stamp duty and taxes which drove gains in housebuilders and lifted London's main index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)