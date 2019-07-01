Consumer Goods and Retail
July 1, 2019 / 5:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

2 Min Read

    July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 50
points higher at 7,475 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * GLENCORE: Congo's interior minister vowed to remove all illegal miners by
Sunday from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore          following a
landslide this week that killed at least 43 of them.             
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto                  named Barbara Levi as its new
general counsel and group executive on Monday, replacing Philip Richards.
            
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Friday following a report
that prime minister front-runner Boris Johnson would slash stamp duty and taxes
which drove gains in housebuilders and lifted London's main index.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
       
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below