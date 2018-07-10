UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher at 7,770 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is preparing a new bid for Sky Plc that values it at about 25 billion pounds ($33.14 billion) to top the offer it has received from Comcast Corp , the Financial Times reported on Monday. * PREMIER FOODS: Hedge fund Paulson & Co has urged Premier Foods Plc to replace its chief executive officer, adding to a chorus of calls by investors for the maker of Oxo stock cubes and Mr Kipling cakes to overhaul its management team. * GREYHOUND: Intercity bus company Greyhound Canada said it would stop services in three western provinces in the country and eliminate 415 jobs there as it loses riders to low-cost airlines and subsidized passenger services. * BRITAIN-EU: Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan had his full support after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis quit within hours of each other. * CARILLION: The collapse of Carillion exposed the risks of using private companies to cut the cost of delivering public services and its failure could be repeated if the government does not learn lessons, lawmakers said on Monday. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on escalating concerns over potential supply shortages, with Brent crude leading the way as hundreds of oil workers in Norway were set to strike later in the day. * COPPER: Copper prices in London and Shanghai extended gains for a second day on Tuesday, with investors lured to buy low after a trade war-fuelled sell-off last week. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent on Monday, after two leading eurosceptic ministers' resignations dented sterling, with real estate and utilities stocks declining as uncertainty over Brexit negotiations deepened. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Kier Group Plc Trading Statement Release Ocado Group Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Photo-Me International Plc Preliminary 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)