July 10, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points higher at 7,770 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is
preparing a new bid for Sky Plc that values it at about 25 billion
pounds ($33.14 billion) to top the offer it has received from Comcast Corp
, the Financial Times reported on Monday.     
    * PREMIER FOODS: Hedge fund Paulson & Co has urged Premier Foods Plc
to replace its chief executive officer, adding to a chorus of calls by investors
for the maker of Oxo stock cubes and Mr Kipling cakes to overhaul its management
team.
    * GREYHOUND: Intercity bus company Greyhound Canada said it would stop
services in three western provinces in the country and eliminate 415 jobs there
as it loses riders to low-cost airlines and subsidized passenger
services.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday that
Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan had his full support after Foreign
Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis quit within hours of
each other.
    * CARILLION: The collapse of Carillion exposed the risks of using
private companies to cut the cost of delivering public services and its failure
could be repeated if the government does not learn lessons, lawmakers said on
Monday.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on escalating concerns over potential
supply shortages, with Brent crude leading the way as hundreds of oil workers in
Norway were set to strike later in the day.
    * COPPER: Copper prices in London and Shanghai extended gains for a second
day on Tuesday, with investors lured to buy low after a trade war-fuelled
sell-off last week.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent on Monday, after two leading
eurosceptic ministers' resignations dented sterling, with real estate and
utilities stocks declining as uncertainty over Brexit negotiations deepened.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Kier Group Plc                          Trading Statement Release
 Ocado Group Plc                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Photo-Me International Plc              Preliminary 2018 Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
