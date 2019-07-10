UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

London Market Report
    July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points higher at 7,546
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * KOM: Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd said on Tuesday it had offered
109.5 pence in the second day of a five-day auction for KCOM Plc,
topping a bid from a unit of British pension fund Universities Superannuation
Scheme Ltd.
    * ACACIA MINING: Tanzania's largest gold miner Acacia Mining Plc
said on Tuesday it has agreed to a request from Barrick Gold Corp to
extend the deadline to make a firm offer to July 19.
    * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar climbed higher on
expectations of a less dovish U.S. Federal Reserve, ahead of a testimony from
the its Chairman Jerome Powell.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry
group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating
concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday amid a deteriorating
economic outlook and Brexit tensions, while online grocer Ocado jumped on the
FTSE 100 after confirmed its annual forecast.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Barratt Developments Plc                 Trading statement release
 Dunelm Group Plc                         Q4 Trading statement release
 Pagegroup Plc                            Q2 Trading statement release
 Superdry Plc                             FY Earnings statement release
 JD Wetherspoon Plc                       Trading statement release
        
