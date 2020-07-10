UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher at 6,063 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * FOOD: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to take his first steps to tackle obesity in Britain with a ban this month on supermarket promotions of unhealthy food. * RETAIL: Britain's retail industry urged UK and European negotiators to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, warning that without tariff-free trade, consumers face higher prices from next year. * SHOPPERS: British shoppers returned to the high street in June as the coronavirus lockdown eased, but overall numbers were much lower than normal. * VACCINE SCHEME: The British government has decided not to join a European Union coronavirus vaccine scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the vaccines. * WATER REGULATOR: Britain's water regulator on Thursday proposed tightening of measures it had put in place to support retailers during the virus-led shutdown. * LSE: The London Stock Exchange and other derivatives clearing houses in Britain will be granted temporary access to the European Union from January 2021. * LOCKDOWN: Theatres in England will be able to hold outdoor performances from this weekend and beauticians can reopen next week. * OIL: Oil prices fell, adding to steep losses from the previous session, and were headed for weekly declines on worries that renewed lockdowns would suppress fuel demand. * GOLD: Gold was set for a fifth straight weekly gain as worries over a spike in U.S. coronavirus cases kept the safe-haven metal near the technical $1,800-per-ounce threshold. * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.7% lower on Thursday, as oil prices weakened and a rise in coronavirus cases in major global economies dented broader sentiment. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Carnival Q2 Earnings Releases * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)