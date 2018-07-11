UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 34 points lower at 7,658 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SDX ENERGY: North Africa-focused oil and gas company SDX Energy, expects its revenues from Morocco to quadruple in the next three years as it expands gas production, its CEO said. * MEARS GROUP: Shareholder Value Management (SVM) has called for a shareholder vote to appoint Andy Hogarth as chairman of Mears Group, a fund advised by Frankfurt-based SVM said on Tuesday. * BRITAIN-EU/AVIATION: Britain's aviation regulator has stepped up planning for a "no deal" disorderly Brexit, identifying how many new staff would be needed and preparing safety systems to take on work now carried out by European authorities. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with Brent dropping by more than $1 at one point, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to levy new trade tariffs on China. * COPPER: Copper prices slumped to their weakest level in a year and zinc fell to 13-month lows amid a broad selloff on Wednesday after the Trump administration said it would slap 10 percent tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.05 percent at 7,692.04 points on Tuesday, as investors kept an eye on upcoming corporate results while assessing whether Prime Minister Theresa May would be able to hang on to power and deliver a smooth exit from the European Union. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Barratt Developments Plc Trading Statement Release Pagegroup Plc Q2 2018 Trading Statement Release Burberry Group Plc Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release Micro Focus International Plc Preliminary 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)