July 11, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 34
points lower at 7,658 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SDX ENERGY: North Africa-focused oil and gas company SDX Energy,
expects its revenues from Morocco to quadruple in the next three years as it
expands gas production, its CEO said.
    * MEARS GROUP: Shareholder Value Management (SVM) has called for a
shareholder vote to appoint Andy Hogarth as chairman of Mears Group, a
fund advised by Frankfurt-based SVM said on Tuesday.
    * BRITAIN-EU/AVIATION: Britain's aviation regulator has stepped up planning
for a "no deal" disorderly Brexit, identifying how many new staff would be
needed and preparing safety systems to take on work now carried out by European
authorities.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with Brent dropping by more than $1 at
one point, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to levy new trade
tariffs on China.
    * COPPER: Copper prices slumped to their weakest level in a year and zinc
fell to 13-month lows amid a broad selloff on Wednesday after the Trump
administration said it would slap 10 percent tariffs on an extra $200 billion
worth of Chinese imports.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.05 percent at 7,692.04 points on
Tuesday, as investors kept an eye on upcoming corporate results while assessing
whether Prime Minister Theresa May would be able to hang on to power and deliver
a smooth exit from the European Union.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Barratt Developments Plc                   Trading Statement Release
 Pagegroup Plc                              Q2 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Burberry Group Plc                         Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 Micro Focus International Plc              Preliminary 2018 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
