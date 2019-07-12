UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points higher at 7,541 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * EASYJET: Britain's Unite Union said on Thursday Stansted airport check-in staff at Easyjet Plc will go on strike for over a fortnight starting in July, as employees demand similar pay to other companies that operate at the airport. * RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve U.S. claims that its former pharmaceuticals business Indivior before it was spun out of the company carried out an illegal scheme to boost sales of an opioid addiction treatment. * THOMAS COOK: China's Fosun Tourism Group is in advanced talks with Thomas Cook Group Plc and its lenders regarding a combined 750 million pound ($940 million) fund-raising by the world's oldest travel company. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% lower on Thursday, as investors sold off healthcare stocks after Washington withdrew a rebate rule aimed at lowering drug prices, and a Fed-fuelled rally fizzled out. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashmore Group Plc Q4 AUM Statement release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)