UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 13

July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 41 points higher at 7,693 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: The union for Chile's Escondida copper mine said Thursday a contract offer presented by the company was unacceptable and threatened to strike unless changes were made. * BP PLC: Production at BP Plc's 413,500 barrel-per-day capacity Whiting, Indiana refinery was normal on Thursday after a report of flaring at the plant, said sources familiar with operations. * USA-TRUMP/BRITAIN-JOHNSON: U.S. President Donald Trump warned that British Prime Minister Theresa May's proposals for leaving the European Union will have a negative effect on trade with the United States, according to an interview published on Thursday. * COPPER: London copper edged lower on Friday and was set for a fifth consecutive week of decline on concerns of weaker demand amid U.S.-China trade war. * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Friday and were set for a second weekly fall, as the market shrugged off a warning that spare capacity may be stretched as OPEC and Russia increase production. * The UK blue chip index ended the session up 0.8 percent at 7,651.33 points on Thursday, as investor worries eased and another bid for pay-TV firm Sky boosted its stock. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hays Plc Q4 2018 Trading Statement Release Workspace Group Plc Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement Ashmore Group PLC Q4 2018 Asset Under Management Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)