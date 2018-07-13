FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 41
points higher at 7,693 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: The union for Chile's Escondida copper mine said Thursday a contract
offer presented by the company was unacceptable and threatened to strike unless
changes were made.
    * BP PLC: Production at BP Plc's 413,500 barrel-per-day capacity
Whiting, Indiana refinery was normal on Thursday after a report of flaring at
the plant, said sources familiar with operations.
    * USA-TRUMP/BRITAIN-JOHNSON: U.S. President Donald Trump warned that British
Prime Minister Theresa May's proposals for leaving the European Union will have
a negative effect on trade with the United States, according to an interview
published on Thursday.
    * COPPER: London copper edged lower on Friday and was set for a fifth
consecutive week of decline on concerns of weaker demand amid U.S.-China trade
war.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Friday and were set for a second weekly
fall, as the market shrugged off a warning that spare capacity may be stretched
as OPEC and Russia increase production.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session up 0.8 percent at 7,651.33 points
on Thursday, as investor worries eased and another bid for pay-TV firm Sky
boosted its stock.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Hays Plc                         Q4 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Workspace Group Plc              Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement 
 Ashmore Group PLC                Q4 2018 Asset Under Management Statement 
       
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
