July 15, 2019 / 5:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

2 Min Read

    July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's futures is seen opening up 0.01% on
Monday. 
    
    * INDIVIOR: A divided federal appeals court on Friday ruled against Indivior
Plc in its bid to stop Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd,
and Alvogen from selling generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment
Suboxone film that infringed its patents.
    * KCOM: Macquarie unit MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd is to buy KCOM Group Plc in
a deal that values the British telecoms company at 627 million pounds ($787.5
million), ending a bidding war with a UK pension fund.
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Glaxosmithkline Plc is in talks to name HSBC's
deputy chairman Jonathan Symonds as the next chairman of the British drugmaker,
Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Monday, consolidating above $1,400 pivot, as
key China data assuaged concerns about global economic slowdown and boosted
appetite for riskier assets.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Monday after China posted its slowest quarterly
economic growth in at least 27 years, reinforcing concerns about demand in the
world's largest crude oil importer.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Friday, led lower by losses in
pharmaceuticals after the U.S. White House scrapped a rebate rule, while the
midcap bourse jumped on prospects of lower interest rates.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Polar Capital Technology Trust            FY Earnings release
 Rio Tinto Plc                             Q2 Operations Review
   
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
