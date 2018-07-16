FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * INDIVIOR: A U.S. court has granted Indivior a preliminary
injunction blocking India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from selling
cut-price versions of the British drugmaker's best-selling opioid addiction
treatment in the United States, Indivior said on Friday.
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce has designed a
propulsion system for a flying taxi and is starting a search for partners to
help develop a project it hopes could take to the skies as soon as early next
decade.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell confirms it lifted force majeure on
Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports on Friday.
    * RYANAIR: Thirty-three Ryanair passengers were treated in hospital,
some bleeding from their ears, after their Croatia-bound plane lost cabin
pressure and made an emergency landing in Frankfurt on Friday, German police
said on Saturday.
    * BRITAIN INSURANCE: The cost of a comprehensive motor insurance policy fell
11 percent in Britain in the second quarter, the biggest annual price fall since
2014, a survey said on Monday.
    * BRITAIN HOUSEPRICES: Britain's housing market saw a glut of new property
offered for sale this month, keeping a lid on prices at a time when sales
typically suffer from a seasonal lull, property website Rightmove said on
Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices recovered from a seven-month low on Monday, after
sluggish GDP data from China weighed on Asian stocks and as the dollar traded
below its recent highs.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about supply disruptions eased
and Libyan ports resumed export activities, while traders eyed potential supply
increases by Russia and other oil producers.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent lower at
7,661.87 points on Friday, as the pound recovered after Donald Trump said he
looked forward to finalising a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain.
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
