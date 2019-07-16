Apparel & Accessories
July 16, 2019 / 5:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 16

2 Min Read

    July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
higher at 7,533
on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * PEARSON: Pearson, the world's biggest education company, will
release all its titles for the United States college market in digital form
first, in a break from the traditional and more expensive textbook publishing
model.
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto on Tuesday flagged a cost blowout of up to
$1.9 billion and a delay of up to 30 months at its Oyu Tolgoi underground copper
mine in Mongolia, the miner's key growth project.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. retail
sales data that could serve as an indicator of the strength of the world's
largest economy amid lingering concerns over global economic slowdown.

    * OIL: Oil prices sank about 1% on Monday on signs that the impact of a
tropical storm on U.S. Gulf Coast production and refining would be short-lived,
while Chinese economic data dimmed the crude demand outlook.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% higher on Monday, ending its longest
losing streak in three-and-a-half years as Chinese data eased investor concerns
over a global growth slowdown.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY
 Gateley Holdings Plc            FY Earnings statement
 Hays Plc                        Q4 Trading statement
 Burberry Group Plc              Q1 Trading statement 
 BHP Group Plc                   Q4 Operational review
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
