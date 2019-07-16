UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 16

July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,533 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * PEARSON: Pearson, the world's biggest education company, will release all its titles for the United States college market in digital form first, in a break from the traditional and more expensive textbook publishing model. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto on Tuesday flagged a cost blowout of up to $1.9 billion and a delay of up to 30 months at its Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine in Mongolia, the miner's key growth project. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. retail sales data that could serve as an indicator of the strength of the world's largest economy amid lingering concerns over global economic slowdown. * OIL: Oil prices sank about 1% on Monday on signs that the impact of a tropical storm on U.S. Gulf Coast production and refining would be short-lived, while Chinese economic data dimmed the crude demand outlook. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% higher on Monday, ending its longest losing streak in three-and-a-half years as Chinese data eased investor concerns over a global growth slowdown. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY Gateley Holdings Plc FY Earnings statement Hays Plc Q4 Trading statement Burberry Group Plc Q1 Trading statement BHP Group Plc Q4 Operational review TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)