July 17, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10
points at 7,611, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Monday
it would cut 351 jobs at stores across the country, seeking to make savings in a
brutally competitive market.
    * TEMPEST: Britain unveiled a model of a sleek proposed fighter jet named
Tempest on Monday meant to eventually replace the Eurofighter Typhoon jet that
will be developed and built by BAE Systems Plc alongside Rolls-Royce
Holdings Plc, Italian defence firm Leonardo and European
missile maker MBDA.
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday its
second-quarter iron ore shipments from Australia rose 14 percent and indicated
its annual production would be at the upper end of its guidance.
    * FINSBURY: Finsbury Food Group is on track to hit its profit target
for the year, despite a perfect storm of high commodity prices and rising wages
putting pressure on margins, the Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2LbI597
    * OIL: Brent crude prices rose from a three-month low on Tuesday after more
oil workers went on strike in Norway, supporting a market that has been
dominated by oversupply issues in recent days.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar remained
largely unchanged ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first
congressional testimony.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 7600.45 on Monday, as
soft Chinese data hit miners amid persistent worries over global trade.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Polar Capital Technology            Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 SSP Group                           Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Galliford Try                       Trading Statement 
 Dairy Crest Group                   Interim Management Statement
 Talktalk Telecom Group              Trading Statement 
 Royal Mail                          Trading Statement
 BHP Billiton                        Q4 Operational Review
 
        
 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
