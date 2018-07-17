UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10 points at 7,611, according to financial bookmakers. * MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Monday it would cut 351 jobs at stores across the country, seeking to make savings in a brutally competitive market. * TEMPEST: Britain unveiled a model of a sleek proposed fighter jet named Tempest on Monday meant to eventually replace the Eurofighter Typhoon jet that will be developed and built by BAE Systems Plc alongside Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Italian defence firm Leonardo and European missile maker MBDA. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday its second-quarter iron ore shipments from Australia rose 14 percent and indicated its annual production would be at the upper end of its guidance. * FINSBURY: Finsbury Food Group is on track to hit its profit target for the year, despite a perfect storm of high commodity prices and rising wages putting pressure on margins, the Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2LbI597 * OIL: Brent crude prices rose from a three-month low on Tuesday after more oil workers went on strike in Norway, supporting a market that has been dominated by oversupply issues in recent days. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar remained largely unchanged ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first congressional testimony. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 7600.45 on Monday, as soft Chinese data hit miners amid persistent worries over global trade. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Polar Capital Technology Full Year 2018 Earnings SSP Group Q3 2018 Trading Statement Galliford Try Trading Statement Dairy Crest Group Interim Management Statement Talktalk Telecom Group Trading Statement Royal Mail Trading Statement BHP Billiton Q4 Operational Review TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)