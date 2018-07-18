FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
July 18, 2018 / 5:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 36 points higher at 7,662 on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP BILLITON: Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd posted
record iron ore output for fiscal 2018 on Wednesday as
fourth-quarter production topped expectations and set a slightly
higher target for the current year.
    * RIO TINTO: Guinea is in constant talks with Rio Tinto
 and Chinalco to finalise a deal on the Simandou iron ore
project, its mining minister said on Tuesday, adding he was
confident an agreement would be reached.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair plans to cancel only 1 percent of
its flights during a strike by Ireland-based pilots on Friday,
but Europe's largest low-cost airline is bracing for far wider
industrial action across five countries next week.
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Wednesday held steady near a one-year
low hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed after
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's U.S. economic outlook
reinforced views the central bank is on track to steadily hike
interest rates.
    * OIL: Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after an industry
group reported that U.S. crude inventories rose last week,
defying analyst expectations for a significant
reduction.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session
up 0.3 percent at 7,626.44 points on Tuesday, as encouraging
results flowed in from companies including Royal Mail and
TalkTalk, though uncertainty over Brexit capped
gains.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 BHP Billiton PLC             Q4 2018 Operational Review
 Severn Trent PLC             Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 easyJet plc                  Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Hochschild Mining            Q2 2018 Production Results Release
 RPC Group PLC                Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 Newriver Reit PLC            Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 Close Brothers               Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 Premier Foods                Q1 2019 Trading Update
     
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.