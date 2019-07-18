UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points lower at 7,510 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: BP Plc plans to shut the small gasoline-producing unit at its 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery for a planned overhaul by mid-August, said sources familiar with plant operations. * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous session when official data showed U.S. stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharply last week, suggesting weak demand during the peak driving season. * GOLD: Gold prices pulled back from a two-week high to trade lower on Thursday, as some investors took advantage of the last session's gain to book profits. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% lower on Wednesday amid sharp falls in oil majors as investors priced in an overnight slide in crude to one-week lows, while downbeat trading updates knocked chemicals group Johnson Matthey and miner Fresnillo. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Scientific Digital Imaging Plc FY earnings release Anglo American Plc Q2 production report Easyjet Plc Q3 trading statement SSE Plc Q1 trading statement Photo-Me International Plc Preliminary earnings release Hochschild Mining Plc Q2 production results AO World Plc Q1 trading statement Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc HY earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)