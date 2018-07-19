UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,676 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO TINTO: Guinea is in constant talks with Rio Tinto and Chinalco to finalise a deal on selling two blocks of the vast Simandou iron ore project, its mining minister said, adding he was confident an agreement would be reached. * SHELL: Shell plans to resume normal operations within hours at its oil refinery in Wesseling in western Germany after a power cut external to its site triggered security measures and flaring, a spokesman said on Wednesday. * TULLOW: Britain's Tullow Oil has to cover nearly $65 million of costs linked to a cancelled rig contract in Ghana after losing a dispute with partner Kosmos Energy KOS.N, the companies said on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is to cancel more than 12 percent of its flights for two days next week in its biggest-ever strike as cabin crew escalate a staff revolt that began among disaffected pilots last year. * IAG: British Airways cancelled and delayed flights at London's Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport, on Wednesday due to problems with a supplier's IT systems, the airline said. * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Thursday, nearing a one-year low hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed on the potential for further U.S. interest rate hikes. * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as the market struggled to digest signs of strong gasoline demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer of the fuel, with a statement from oil producers that they are putting more crude on the market. * EX-DIVS: There will be no FTSE 100 companies going ex-dividend on Thursday. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7 percent and closed at 7,676.28 points on Wednesday, as weaker pound helped the index march higher as company earnings took centre stage with Smiths Group suffering. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Moneysupermarket.Com Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Anglo American PLC Q2 2018 Production Report Big Yellow Group PLC Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement Sports Direct Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Unilever PLC Q2 & H1 2018 Earnings Release SSE PLC Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release Babcock International AGM Trading Statement Release Euromoney Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release AO World PLC Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)