Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
July 19, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at
7,676 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * RIO TINTO: Guinea is in constant talks with Rio Tinto and Chinalco
to finalise a deal on selling two blocks of the vast Simandou iron ore project,
its mining minister said, adding he was confident an agreement would be
reached.
    * SHELL: Shell plans to resume normal operations within hours at
its oil refinery in Wesseling in western Germany after a power cut external to
its site triggered security measures and flaring, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
    * TULLOW: Britain's Tullow Oil has to cover nearly $65 million of
costs linked to a cancelled rig contract in Ghana after losing a dispute with
partner Kosmos Energy KOS.N, the companies said on Wednesday.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair is to cancel more than 12 percent of its flights
for two days next week in its biggest-ever strike as cabin crew escalate a staff
revolt that began among disaffected pilots last year.
    * IAG: British Airways cancelled and delayed flights at London's
Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport, on Wednesday due to problems with a
supplier's IT systems, the airline said.
    * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Thursday, nearing a one-year low hit in the
previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed on the potential for further U.S.
interest rate hikes.
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as the market struggled to digest
signs of strong gasoline demand in the United States, the world's biggest
consumer of the fuel, with a statement from oil producers that they are putting
more crude on the market.
    * EX-DIVS: There will be no FTSE 100 companies going ex-dividend on
Thursday.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7 percent and closed at
7,676.28 points on Wednesday, as weaker pound helped the index march higher as
company earnings took centre stage with Smiths Group suffering.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Moneysupermarket.Com               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Anglo American PLC                 Q2 2018 Production Report
 Big Yellow Group PLC               Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement
 Sports Direct                      Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Unilever PLC                       Q2 & H1 2018 Earnings Release
 SSE PLC                            Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 Babcock International              AGM Trading Statement Release
 Euromoney                          Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 AO World PLC                       Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.