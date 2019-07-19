UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32 points higher at 7,525 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ULTRA ELECTRONICS: ERAPSCO, a joint venture between Sparton Corp and a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics, was awarded a $1.041 billion U.S. defense contract on Thursday to produce air-launched, expendable sonobuoys used in anti-submarine warfare, the Pentagon said. * OIL: Oil prices climbed around 2% on Friday after the U.S. Navy destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crude flows, again raising tensions in the Middle East. * GOLD: Gold prices on Friday surpassed the key $1,450 level for the first time since May 2013, after comments from a top Federal Reserve official bolstered expectations of an interest rate cut, while fresh tensions in the Middle East further supported bullion. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5% lower on Thursday as initial batches of corporate earnings jangled nerves over global growth, while losses for London's mid-cap index were capped by a buyout of pub operator Ei Group. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SSP Group Plc Q3 Trading statement Big Yellow Group Plc Q1 Trading statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)