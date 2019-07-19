Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

    July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32
points higher at 7,525 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * ULTRA ELECTRONICS: ERAPSCO, a joint venture between Sparton Corp and a
subsidiary of Ultra Electronics, was awarded a $1.041 billion U.S.
defense contract on Thursday to produce air-launched, expendable sonobuoys used
in anti-submarine warfare, the Pentagon said.
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed around 2% on Friday after the U.S. Navy destroyed
an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crude
flows, again raising tensions in the Middle East.
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Friday surpassed the key $1,450 level for the first
time since May 2013, after comments from a top Federal Reserve official
bolstered expectations of an interest rate cut, while fresh tensions in the
Middle East further supported bullion.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5% lower on Thursday as initial batches of
corporate earnings jangled nerves over global growth, while losses for London's
mid-cap index were capped by a buyout of pub operator Ei Group.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 SSP Group Plc                             Q3 Trading statement
 Big Yellow Group Plc                      Q1 Trading statement
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
