FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
July 2, 2018 / 5:41 AM / in 40 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index         is seen opening 44
points lower at 7,592 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * BP: Four supertankers chartered by energy major BP        have been held
up or delayed off China's east coast over the last two months, unable to fully
discharge oil as slowing demand from the country's private refiners starts to
impact global markets.            
    * PREMIER FOODS: Activist investor Oasis Management stepped up its campaign
against Premier Foods'         management on Friday, questioning the board's
culture after its own chairman Keith Hamill called some of the British firm's
brands "weak cards".            
    * VEDANTA RESOURCES: Chairman Anil Agarwal is looking at delisting Vedanta
Resources Plc         from the London Stock Exchange, Economic Times reported on
Monday citing sources.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar firmed after last
week's U.S. inflation data supported the Federal Reserve's outlook for future
interest rate increases.            
    * OIL: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent on Monday as supplies from top
exporter Saudi Arabia rose and as signs of an economic slowdown in Asia dented
the outlook for demand.            
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100         index ended the session up 0.3 percent
at 7,636.93 points on Friday, as rises among miners and banks lifted the index
as worries over global trade eased, while the index enjoyed its best quarter in
five years.            
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.