UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,676 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket chain, has introduced a 'Quieter Hour' in all of its stores, in an effort to help customers who struggle to cope with music and the other noises associated with supermarket shopping. * BREXIT: Airbus is stockpiling parts in case of a hard Brexit and Rolls-Royce is months away from doing so. But for smaller aerospace companies that supply them, Britain's departure from the EU could be much more challenging. * GOLD: Gold prices eased for a sixth straight session on Friday, hovering near a one-year low hit in the previous session, as the dollar traded close to a one-year high. * OIL: Crude prices rose on Friday but were set to drop for the week as concerns about oversupply and lower demand due to a possible economic slowdown caused by the trade conflict between the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil users. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.1 percent at 7,683.97 points on Thursday, reversing earlier slight losses after data showed retail sales growth rose less than expected in June, depressing the pound and supporting shares in export-oriented companies. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Acacia Mining Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Beazley PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)