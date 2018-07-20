FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 5:06 AM / in 39 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8
points lower at 7,676 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket chain, has
introduced a 'Quieter Hour' in all of its stores, in an effort to help customers
who struggle to cope with music and the other noises associated with supermarket
shopping.
    * BREXIT: Airbus is stockpiling parts in case of a hard Brexit and
Rolls-Royce is months away from doing so. But for smaller aerospace
companies that supply them, Britain's departure from the EU could be much more
challenging.
    * GOLD: Gold prices eased for a sixth straight session on Friday, hovering
near a one-year low hit in the previous session, as the dollar traded close to a
one-year high.
    * OIL: Crude prices rose on Friday but were set to drop for the week as
concerns about oversupply and lower demand due to a possible economic slowdown
caused by the trade conflict between the United States and China, the world's
two biggest oil users.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.1 percent at 7,683.97
points on Thursday, reversing earlier slight losses after data showed retail
sales growth rose less than expected in June, depressing the pound and
supporting shares in export-oriented companies.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Acacia Mining             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Beazley PLC               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
