July 23, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38
points lower at 7,641 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * BHP: Global miner BHP said on Monday it has been served
with a class action proceeding in the Federal Court of Australia regarding the
2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc is considering a break-up of the group
after investors pressed the company's board to spin off its consumer division,
the Financial Times reported on Friday.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair on Monday warned that average fares would be
lower than expected during its key summer period due to high competition,
unusually hot weather in Northern Europe and uncertainty caused by a series of
strikes.
    * AIRBUS-BAE SYSTEMS: The chief executive of Airbus said he was
open to a merger of his firm's jet fighter business with that of BAE Systems
, the Sunday Times reported.
    * WPP: Chinese conglomerates Alibaba and Tencent are
involved in talks to buy a minority stake in advertising giant WPP's
Chinese unit, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

    * IWG: London-listed serviced office provider IWG has given three of
its four suitors more time to make firm offers or walk away from bids for the
company, the firm said on Saturday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday near their highest since July 17
as the dollar eased to its lowest in nearly two weeks after U.S. President
Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve's interest rate tightening policy.

    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday because of increasing concerns about fuel
demand after finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 warned
that global economic growth risks have increased amid rising trade and
geopolitical tensions.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.07 percent at
7,678.79 points on Friday, slightly outperforming a broadly negative European
market, as global trade uncertainty and political troubles closer to home
spurred demand for defensive stocks and earnings filtered through.  
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Paragon Banking              Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Petra Diamonds               2018 Trading Update
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
