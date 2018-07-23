UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points lower at 7,641 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Global miner BHP said on Monday it has been served with a class action proceeding in the Federal Court of Australia regarding the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc is considering a break-up of the group after investors pressed the company's board to spin off its consumer division, the Financial Times reported on Friday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair on Monday warned that average fares would be lower than expected during its key summer period due to high competition, unusually hot weather in Northern Europe and uncertainty caused by a series of strikes. * AIRBUS-BAE SYSTEMS: The chief executive of Airbus said he was open to a merger of his firm's jet fighter business with that of BAE Systems , the Sunday Times reported. * WPP: Chinese conglomerates Alibaba and Tencent are involved in talks to buy a minority stake in advertising giant WPP's Chinese unit, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. * IWG: London-listed serviced office provider IWG has given three of its four suitors more time to make firm offers or walk away from bids for the company, the firm said on Saturday. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday near their highest since July 17 as the dollar eased to its lowest in nearly two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve's interest rate tightening policy. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday because of increasing concerns about fuel demand after finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 warned that global economic growth risks have increased amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.07 percent at 7,678.79 points on Friday, slightly outperforming a broadly negative European market, as global trade uncertainty and political troubles closer to home spurred demand for defensive stocks and earnings filtered through. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Paragon Banking Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Petra Diamonds 2018 Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)