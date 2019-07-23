UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points higher at 7,542 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways pilots have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in a pay dispute that could disrupt the British flag carrier's peak summer holiday season. * INMARSAT: Britain said on Monday it would scrutinise the acquisition of satellite communications firm Inmarsat by a private equity-led consortium to examine any potential impact on national security. * DEBENHAMS/SPORTS DIRECT: British department store group Debenhams said former shareholder Sports Direct had withdrawn from a challenge to its rescue plan because it did not have sufficient legal grounds, but the sports retailer would continue to fund the action. * HEATHROW AIRPORT: Campaigners against the expansion of Heathrow Airport have won the right to lodge a new legal challenge against the construction of a new runway at Europe's biggest airport, Greenpeace, one of the appellants, said on Monday. * LLOYDS BANKING‎ GROUP: Lloyds Banking‎ Group PLC will pay about 140 million pounds to Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) to settle a legal fight over the future of a 100 billion pound asset management mandate, Sky news reported on Monday. * U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd and British energy company BP Plc said on Monday they will merge their Brazilian sugar and ethanol operations to create the world's third-largest sugarcane processor. OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday amid lingering concerns about possible supply disruptions in the Middle East, but an overall weaker demand outlook kept a lid on gains, helped by a vow by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to take swift action to keep global oil markets adequately supplied. GOLD: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and some investors locked in profits ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher as gains in oil heavyweights amid heightened tensions in the Middle East helped London's main index hold steady on Monday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fevertree Drinks Plc HY earnings release GetBusy Plc HY earnings release Christie Group Plc Q2 earnings release Cohort Plc FY earnings release Paragon Banking Group Plc Q3 trading statement Gresham Technologies Plc HY earnings release IG Group Holdings Plc FY earnings release PZ Cussons Plc FY earnings release Synectics Plc FY earnings release Unite Group Plc HY earnings release Santander UK Group Holdings Plc Q2 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)