FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
July 24, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
points higher at 7,681 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: The management at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest,
said on Monday it would deliver its final labor contract offer to the labor
union on Tuesday amid tense contract negotiations ahead of a possible
strike.
    * BRITAIN-NORTHSEA: The British infrastructure arm of Kuwait's sovereign
wealth fund said on Monday it had agreed to buy oil and gas pipeline firm North
Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) from ArcLight Capital, a private equity
firm.
    * BRITAIN-M&A: Britain is planning to create new powers to block or unwind
foreign takeovers amid concerns that investment in certain sectors of the
economy such as defence and technology could compromise national
security.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Tuesday on a firmer dollar and a rise in
U.S. Treasury yields and as investors' reaction to the dispute between the
United States and Iran remained muted.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended declines into a second session on Tuesday as
attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging
off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 7,655.79
points at the close on Monday, as trade tensions weighed on cyclical stocks
while results from Ryanair weighed on the broader sector.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Hammerson PLC                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Unite Group PLC                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Gresham                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Technologies                    
 Britvic PLC                     Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Drax Group PLC                  Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Spectris PLC                    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 PZ Cussons PLC                  Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 IG Group Holdings               Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Just Group PLC                  Jan 2018 Business Update Release
  
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.