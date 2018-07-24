UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points higher at 7,681 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: The management at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, said on Monday it would deliver its final labor contract offer to the labor union on Tuesday amid tense contract negotiations ahead of a possible strike. * BRITAIN-NORTHSEA: The British infrastructure arm of Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it had agreed to buy oil and gas pipeline firm North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) from ArcLight Capital, a private equity firm. * BRITAIN-M&A: Britain is planning to create new powers to block or unwind foreign takeovers amid concerns that investment in certain sectors of the economy such as defence and technology could compromise national security. * GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Tuesday on a firmer dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and as investors' reaction to the dispute between the United States and Iran remained muted. * OIL: Oil prices extended declines into a second session on Tuesday as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 7,655.79 points at the close on Monday, as trade tensions weighed on cyclical stocks while results from Ryanair weighed on the broader sector. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hammerson PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Unite Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Gresham Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Technologies Britvic PLC Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Drax Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Spectris PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release PZ Cussons PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release IG Group Holdings Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Just Group PLC Jan 2018 Business Update Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)