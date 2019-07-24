UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7,565 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * DE LA RUE: The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened a criminal investigation into passport and banknote printer De La Rue over "suspected corruption" in its business in South Sudan, sending its shares plunging to 16-year lows. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways has lost a legal bid to stop its pilots from going on strike over pay in the busy summer holiday season but said it plans to appeal the decision. * RYANAIR: Ryanair's Irish pilot union on Tuesday began a ballot of members on possible strike action with results due by Aug. 9, the FORSA-IALPA union said in a statement. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains as rising tensions with Iran fuelled concerns about supply disruptions and as U.S. inventory data showed a much bigger than expected drop in crude stockpiles. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, moving away from a one-week low touched in the previous session, as escalating tensions in the Middle East drove investors towards the safe-haven metal, while a stronger dollar limited the metal's gain. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday, helped by broad gains on a combination of generally positive corporate results from Wall Street and Europe and bets that major central banks would cut interest rates soon. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Just Group Plc Q2 Trading update Quartix Holdings Plc HY Earnings release Van Elle Holdings Plc FY Earnings release Antofagasta Plc Q2 Production report Croda International Plc HY Earnings release Segro Plc HY Earnings release PayPoint Plc Q1 Trading statement Informa Plc HY Earnings release Polymetal International Plc Q2 Production results Marston's Plc Interim management statement ITV Plc HY Earnings release GlaxoSmithKline Plc Q2 Earnings release Drax Group Plc HY Earnings release Britvic Plc Q3 Trading statement Tullow Oil Plc HY Earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)