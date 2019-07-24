Beverages - Brewers
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

    July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8
points higher at 7,565
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * DE LA RUE: The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened a criminal
investigation into passport and banknote printer De La Rue over
"suspected corruption" in its business in South Sudan, sending its shares
plunging to 16-year lows.
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways has lost a legal bid to stop its pilots
from going on strike over pay in the busy summer holiday season but said it
plans to appeal the decision.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair's Irish pilot union on Tuesday began a ballot of
members on possible strike action with results due by Aug. 9, the FORSA-IALPA
union said in a statement.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains as rising
tensions with Iran fuelled concerns about supply disruptions and as U.S.
inventory data showed a much bigger than expected drop in crude stockpiles.

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, moving away from a one-week low
touched in the previous session, as escalating tensions in the Middle East drove
investors towards the safe-haven metal, while a stronger dollar limited the
metal's gain.
    * The UK blue chip index closed  0.6% higher on Tuesday, helped by broad
gains on a combination of generally positive corporate results from Wall Street
and Europe and bets that major central banks would cut interest rates soon.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Just Group Plc                              Q2 Trading update 
 Quartix Holdings Plc                        HY Earnings release
 Van Elle Holdings Plc                       FY Earnings release
 Antofagasta Plc                             Q2 Production report
 Croda International Plc                     HY Earnings release
 Segro Plc                                   HY Earnings release
 PayPoint Plc                                Q1 Trading statement
 Informa Plc                                 HY Earnings release
 Polymetal International Plc                 Q2 Production results
 Marston's Plc                               Interim management statement
 ITV Plc                                     HY Earnings release
 GlaxoSmithKline Plc                         Q2 Earnings release
 Drax Group Plc                              HY Earnings release
 Britvic Plc                                 Q3 Trading statement
 Tullow Oil Plc                              HY Earnings release
        
 Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru
