UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,705 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: The world's largest copper mine, BHP's, Escondida in Chile, said on Tuesday it had made a final offer in talks with the union representing its rank-and-file workers that includes a beefed up contract signing bonus and a 1.5 percent increase in wages. * METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank said on Tuesday it would raise about 300 million pounds ($394 million) through a share placing and reported higher first-half underlying pretax profit, setting it on track for its second full year of profitability. * LENTA: Russian food retailer Lenta expects positive free cash flow next year, the company told investors on Tuesday. * BRITAIN-INSURANCE: Brussels, Athens and Piraeus are among cities London insurance brokers could consider for European Union subsidiaries, with time running out to plan for a hard Brexit, a trade body said on Wednesday. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as the dollar held steady ahead of a meeting between the U.S. and European Commission presidents to discuss trade-related issues. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday after industry group data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected last week, easing worries about oversupply that had dragged on markets in recent sessions. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session up 0.7 percent at 7,709.05 points on Tuesday, as banks and mining companies rallied, joining in with a broader rise across European stocks as sectors bruised by trade uncertainty regained some ground.