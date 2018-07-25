FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 5:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4
points lower at 7,705 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: The world's largest copper mine, BHP's, Escondida in
Chile, said on Tuesday it had made a final offer in talks with the union
representing its rank-and-file workers that includes a beefed up contract
signing bonus and a 1.5 percent increase in wages.
    * METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank said on Tuesday it would
raise about 300 million pounds ($394 million) through a share placing and
reported higher first-half underlying pretax profit, setting it on track for its
second full year of profitability.
    * LENTA: Russian food retailer Lenta expects positive free cash
flow next year, the company told investors on Tuesday.
    * BRITAIN-INSURANCE: Brussels, Athens and Piraeus are among cities London
insurance brokers could consider for European Union subsidiaries, with time
running out to plan for a hard Brexit, a trade body said on
Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as the dollar held
steady ahead of a meeting between the U.S. and European Commission presidents to
discuss trade-related issues.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday after industry group
data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected last week, easing
worries about oversupply that had dragged on markets in recent
sessions.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session up 0.7 percent
at 7,709.05 points on Tuesday, as banks and mining companies rallied, joining in
with a broader rise across European stocks as sectors bruised by trade
uncertainty regained some ground.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Antofagasta PLC                            Q2 2018 Production Report
 Croda International PLC                    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Victrex PLC                                Q3 Interim Management Statement 
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC                Q3 Interim Management Statement 
 IP Group PLC                               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Capital & Counties Properties              Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Informa PLC                                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Vodafone Group PLC                         Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 3i Group PLC                               Q1 2019 Performance Update
 Marston's PLC                              Interim Management Statement
 Tullow Oil PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 ITV PLC                                    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 International Personal Finance             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Indivior PLC                               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 GlaxoSmithKline PLC                        Q2 2018 Earnings Release 
 Fresnillo                                  Q2 2018 Production Report
 Rathbone Brothers                          Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
