July 26, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6
points higher at 7,664 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GSK: A U.S. Food and Drug Administration expert panel on Wednesday did not
support approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's drug Nucala in treating a
disease that limits airflow to the lungs.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Peru's President Martin Vizcarra will announce the start
of Anglo American's copper project Quellaveco on Thursday, Vizcarra's
office said in a statement.
    * JOHN MENZIES: John Menzies is set to announce the sale of its
newspaper distribution arm to private equity investor Endless for about 70
million pounds ($92.4 million), Sky News reported on Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Thursday as the dollar eased after U.S.
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers, easing immediate concerns
about global trade tensions.
    * OIL: Brent crude led oil prices higher, extending gains into a third day
after Saudi Arabia suspended crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea
shipping lane and as data showed U.S. inventories fell to a 3-1/2 year
low.
    * EX-DIVS: Royal Mail and SSE Plc will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.18 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.7 percent and closed at
7,658.26 points on Wednesday, as mining stocks lost ground, with earnings in
focus as ITV and Informa issued updates.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Shell                                    Q2 2018 Earnings Release
 Virgin Money Holdings (UK)               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Morgan Advanced Materials                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 EVRAZ plc                                Q2 2018 Production Results
 Relx PLC                                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Johnson Matthey PLC                      Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 Schroders PLC                            Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 National Express Group PLC               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Bodycote PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Inchcape PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Howden Joinery Group PLC                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Countrywide PLC                          Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 PayPoint plc                             Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 CMC Markets PLC                          Q1 2019 Trading Update
 Diageo PLC                               Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 AstraZeneca PLC                          Q2 2018 Earnings Release
 Smith & Nephew PLC                       Q2 2018 Earnings Release
 British American Tobacco                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Sky PLC                                  Q4 2018 Earnings Release
 Anglo American PLC                       Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Compass Group PLC                        Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Daily Mail and General Trust             Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 SEGRO PLC                                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Intermediate Capital                     Trading Statement Release
 Kaz Minerals PLC                         Q2 2018 Production Report
 Lancashire Holdings Ltd                  Q2 2018 Earnings Release
 Intu Properties PLC                      Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Polymetal International PLC              Q2 2018 Production Results Release
 Vesuvius PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Robert Walters                           Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    Financial Times                     
    Other business headlines            


($1 = 0.7577 pounds)

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
