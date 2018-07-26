UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,664 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: A U.S. Food and Drug Administration expert panel on Wednesday did not support approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's drug Nucala in treating a disease that limits airflow to the lungs. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Peru's President Martin Vizcarra will announce the start of Anglo American's copper project Quellaveco on Thursday, Vizcarra's office said in a statement. * JOHN MENZIES: John Menzies is set to announce the sale of its newspaper distribution arm to private equity investor Endless for about 70 million pounds ($92.4 million), Sky News reported on Wednesday. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Thursday as the dollar eased after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers, easing immediate concerns about global trade tensions. * OIL: Brent crude led oil prices higher, extending gains into a third day after Saudi Arabia suspended crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane and as data showed U.S. inventories fell to a 3-1/2 year low. * EX-DIVS: Royal Mail and SSE Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.18 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.7 percent and closed at 7,658.26 points on Wednesday, as mining stocks lost ground, with earnings in focus as ITV and Informa issued updates. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Shell Q2 2018 Earnings Release Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Morgan Advanced Materials Half Year 2018 Earnings Release EVRAZ plc Q2 2018 Production Results Relx PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Johnson Matthey PLC Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release Schroders PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release National Express Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Bodycote PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Inchcape PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Howden Joinery Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Countrywide PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release PayPoint plc Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release CMC Markets PLC Q1 2019 Trading Update Diageo PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release AstraZeneca PLC Q2 2018 Earnings Release Smith & Nephew PLC Q2 2018 Earnings Release British American Tobacco Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Sky PLC Q4 2018 Earnings Release Anglo American PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Compass Group PLC Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Daily Mail and General Trust Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Jardine Lloyd Thompson Half Year 2018 Earnings Release SEGRO PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Intermediate Capital Trading Statement Release Kaz Minerals PLC Q2 2018 Production Report Lancashire Holdings Ltd Q2 2018 Earnings Release Intu Properties PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Polymetal International PLC Q2 2018 Production Results Release Vesuvius PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Robert Walters Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines ($1 = 0.7577 pounds) (Reporting by Siju Varghese)