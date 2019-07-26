UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points higher at 7,493 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * MOTHERCARE: Mother-and-baby goods group Mothercare Plc is in talks to sell or franchise its UK store operations, Sky News reported on Thursday. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, the biggest shareholder in mining company Anglo American, said on Thursday he was divesting the nearly 20% stake he has held since 2017. * IAG: British Airways, part of International Airlines Group, will resume flights to Cairo following a week-long suspension over security concerns, the airline said on Friday. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday supported by rising tensions between the West and Iran and a big decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped due to lingering worries about slowing economic growth that could reduce fuel demand. * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday after touching a one-week low in the previous session, buoyed by expectations of monetary policy easing from leading central banks, while investors awaited U.S. economic growth data due later in the day. * NEW PRIME MINISTER: Boris Johnson promised on Thursday that Brexit would make Britain the greatest place on earth, echoing the patriotic rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump in his first speech to parliament as prime minister. * BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Brexit with Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he has invited to visit in the next few weeks, an official from Macron's Elysee office said on Friday. * UK-IRAN: Britain has started sending a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday after the government previously said it did not have resources to do so. * The UK blue chip index inched lower by 0.2% on Thursday, with a slew of negative earnings readings from blue-chips including spirits company Diageo, while AstraZeneca was a stand-out performer after raising its 2019 product sales forecast. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust HY Earnings Release Vodafone Q1 Trading Statement Pearson HY Earnings Release IMI HY Earnings Release CVS Group FY Earnings Release Greencoat UK Wind HY Earnings Release Rightmove HY Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)