July 27, 2018 / 5:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20
points higher at 7,684 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * BHP-BP: BP Plc has agreed to buy U.S. shale oil and gas assets from
global miner BHP Billiton, for $10.5 billion, expanding the
British oil major's footprint in oil-rich onshore basins in its biggest deal in
nearly 20 years.
    * MELROSE: British turnaround firm Melrose is considering a series
of sales of GKN businesses after clinching an 8 billion pound ($10.5 billion)
hostile takeover of the aerospace and automotive parts supplier earlier this
year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
    * CENKOS SECURITIES: Activist investor Crystal Amber has told
London-based stockbroker Cenkos Securities' chairman to put the
business up for sale, Sky News reported on Thursday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Friday but stayed close to one-year lows,
with investors waiting for data later in the day on U.S. economic growth.

    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Friday in quiet trading after three days of
gains, but took support from Saudi Arabia halting crude transport through a key
shipping lane, falling U.S. inventories and easing trade tensions between
Washington and Europe.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.06 percent at 7,663.17
points on Thursday, as a drop in heavyweight oil stocks weighed on the index,
which lagged a broader rally across European stocks as U.S.-EU trade tensions
thawed. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Jupiter Fund Management             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Reckitt Benckiser                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 BT Group PLC                        Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 Pearson PLC                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Rightmove PLC                       Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
   
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
