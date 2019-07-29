UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points higher at 7,551 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * FERGUSON: Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has urged Ferguson Plc to sell its UK business, Sky News reported on Sunday, a month after the activist fund built up a 6% stake in the plumbing products distributor. * LSE: The London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Friday it was in discussions to acquire financial data analytics provider Refinitiv Holdings Ltd for $27 billion, including debt. * JUST EAT: European online food delivery firm Takeaway.com NV said it was in talks about an all-share offer for Britain's Just Eat, announcing the possible bid after a media report about a 9 billion pound ($11 billion) merger plan. * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley said buying House of Fraser may have been a mistake for the British sporting goods retailer, in a delayed results statement that also warned it could face a 674 million euro bill from Belgium's tax authority. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Mining mogul Anil Agarwal pocketed just 6% profit from his 3.5 billion pound investment in Anglo American AAL.L, held since 2017, even though the underlying shares rose over 50% since then, according to Reuters estimates. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as investors fretted over the outlook for global economic growth, while weekend talks between Iran and major powers ended on a generally positive note, suggesting an easing of tensions in the Middle East. * GOLD: Gold prices gained on Monday ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which is expected to lead to a cut in U.S. interest rates. * Britain's FTSE 100 surged on Friday led by Vodafone, which enjoyed its best day in more than 16 years on plans to create a separate European tower company, while mid-cap Sports Direct fell after thrice delaying its annual results. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hammerson PLC Half Year Earnings Release GlobalData PLC Half Year Earnings Release Keller Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release Cranswick PLC Q1 2019 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)