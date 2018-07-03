FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 5:13 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17
points higher at 7,565 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto wants copper, and it's ready to pay
top-dollar. The global miner would be willing to fork out a large premium over
market value to secure a prime asset as it tries to reduce its reliance on iron
ore, company and banking sources told Reuters.
    * ASOS: Online fashion retailer Asos is set to name Adam Crozier as
its next chairman, Sky News reported on Monday.
    * COPPER: Copper edged higher on Tuesday but was still near a seven-month
low reached in the previous session as escalating U.S.-China trade tensions
raised concerns about demand.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell for a second day on Tuesday to the lowest since
December as strength in the U.S. dollar put pressure on the yellow metal,
offsetting safe-haven demand amid mounting global trade tensions.
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday after Libya declared force majeure on
some of its supplies, although an overall rise in OPEC output and an emerging
slowdown in demand held back markets. 
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session down 1.2 percent
at 7,547.85 points on Monday, as worries over global trade kept the pressure on
banking and mining stocks, though Micro Focus was lifted by news of the sale of
one its software businesses.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 St. Modwen Properties             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
