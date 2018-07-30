FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
July 30, 2018 / 5:32 AM / in 3 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41
points lower at 7,660 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * BABCOCK: British engineering company Babcock International said
its expectations for underlying revenue and earnings were unchanged after it
missed out on an armoured vehicle maintenance contract, adding that a Sunday
Times article on the deal was "misleading".
    * GVC HOLDINGS: British betting group GVC Holdings Plc, which owns
the Coral, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet brands, said it was in advanced talks about
a joint venture with U.S. hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts. 

    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has agreed to a further
extension of its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) until the end of
December this year, it said on Friday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed in early trade on Monday, with major
currencies including the dollar in a holding pattern ahead of key central bank
meetings and U.S. data this week.
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Monday with U.S. benchmark WTI nudging
higher after four weeks of declines, while Brent began the week lower as the
fallout from trade tensions weighed on markets.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent at 7,701.31 points on Friday 
and posted its third week of gains as shares in consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser
jumped after results and an easing of trade tensions soothed the broader market.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 CYBG PLC                         Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Keller Group PLC                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Senior PLC                       Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Cranswick PLC                    Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Foxtons Group PLC                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.