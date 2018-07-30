UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 points lower at 7,660 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BABCOCK: British engineering company Babcock International said its expectations for underlying revenue and earnings were unchanged after it missed out on an armoured vehicle maintenance contract, adding that a Sunday Times article on the deal was "misleading". * GVC HOLDINGS: British betting group GVC Holdings Plc, which owns the Coral, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet brands, said it was in advanced talks about a joint venture with U.S. hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has agreed to a further extension of its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) until the end of December this year, it said on Friday. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed in early trade on Monday, with major currencies including the dollar in a holding pattern ahead of key central bank meetings and U.S. data this week. * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Monday with U.S. benchmark WTI nudging higher after four weeks of declines, while Brent began the week lower as the fallout from trade tensions weighed on markets. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent at 7,701.31 points on Friday and posted its third week of gains as shares in consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser jumped after results and an easing of trade tensions soothed the broader market. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CYBG PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Keller Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Senior PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Cranswick PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Foxtons Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)