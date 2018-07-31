FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6
points at 7,695 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc on Tuesday reported a
34 percent rise in its pretax profit for the six months to June, as the
Asia-focused bank continued to grow its revenue after years of restructuring.

    * VEDANTA: Billionaire Anil Agarwal has been given more time to make a firm
offer or walk away from a deal to buy out minority shareholders in Vedanta
Resources for 778 million pounds ($1 billion), the London-listed miner
said on Monday.
    * LLOYD'S BANKING: A group of British lawmakers on Monday wrote to the
financial watchdog and the board of Lloyds Banking Group accusing the
bank of "victim blaming" and "unfairness" in its redress scheme for victims of a
fraud at its HBOS Reading division.
    * TESCO: Former Tesco finance director Carl Rogberg will not stand
trial with two of his former colleagues in September, Britain's Serious Fraud
Office said on Monday.
    * PETROFAC: British oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd said on
Monday it had agreed to sell 49 percent of its operations in Mexico to Perenco
(Oil & Gas) International Ltd, as it prepares to scale back oil and gas
production.
    * JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND: Investors owning around 10 percent of John
Laing Infrastructure Fund think a possible cash buyout offer valuing
the company at 1.41 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) is too low, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
    * CLARKSON: British shipping services provider Clarkson Plc said on
Monday an unauthorized third party accessed some of its computer systems in the
United Kingdom last year.
    * GOLD: Gold prices traded sideways in a narrow range on Tuesday, with
investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the outcome of central bank monetary
policy meetings.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent futures set for their biggest
monthly loss in two years, on oversupply concerns after a report showed OPEC's
output in July rose to its highest for 2018.
    * The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,700.85 points
on Monday, as a jump in Vodafone and GVC's shares outweighed a broader decline
among commodities-related sectors.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Rentokil Initial PLC                          Half Year Earnings Release
 Glencore PLC                                  Q2 Production Report
 Fresnillo                                     Half Year Earnings
 IMI PLC                                       Half Year Earnings Release
 Taylor Wimpey PLC                             Half Year Earnings Release
 Travis Perkins PLC                            Half Year Earnings Release
 Weir Group PLC                                Half Year Earnings Release
 Elementis PLC                                 Half Year Earnings Release
 Just Eat PLC                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 BP PLC                                        Q2 2018 Earnings Release
 Centrica PLC                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 Provident Financial PLC                       Half Year Earnings Release
 Coats Group PLC                               Half Year Earnings Release
 Thomas Cook Group plc                         Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
