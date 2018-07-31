UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 points at 7,695 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc on Tuesday reported a 34 percent rise in its pretax profit for the six months to June, as the Asia-focused bank continued to grow its revenue after years of restructuring. * VEDANTA: Billionaire Anil Agarwal has been given more time to make a firm offer or walk away from a deal to buy out minority shareholders in Vedanta Resources for 778 million pounds ($1 billion), the London-listed miner said on Monday. * LLOYD'S BANKING: A group of British lawmakers on Monday wrote to the financial watchdog and the board of Lloyds Banking Group accusing the bank of "victim blaming" and "unfairness" in its redress scheme for victims of a fraud at its HBOS Reading division. * TESCO: Former Tesco finance director Carl Rogberg will not stand trial with two of his former colleagues in September, Britain's Serious Fraud Office said on Monday. * PETROFAC: British oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to sell 49 percent of its operations in Mexico to Perenco (Oil & Gas) International Ltd, as it prepares to scale back oil and gas production. * JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND: Investors owning around 10 percent of John Laing Infrastructure Fund think a possible cash buyout offer valuing the company at 1.41 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) is too low, according to a source familiar with the matter. * CLARKSON: British shipping services provider Clarkson Plc said on Monday an unauthorized third party accessed some of its computer systems in the United Kingdom last year. * GOLD: Gold prices traded sideways in a narrow range on Tuesday, with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the outcome of central bank monetary policy meetings. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent futures set for their biggest monthly loss in two years, on oversupply concerns after a report showed OPEC's output in July rose to its highest for 2018. * The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,700.85 points on Monday, as a jump in Vodafone and GVC's shares outweighed a broader decline among commodities-related sectors. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rentokil Initial PLC Half Year Earnings Release Glencore PLC Q2 Production Report Fresnillo Half Year Earnings IMI PLC Half Year Earnings Release Taylor Wimpey PLC Half Year Earnings Release Travis Perkins PLC Half Year Earnings Release Weir Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release Elementis PLC Half Year Earnings Release Just Eat PLC Half Year Earnings Release BP PLC Q2 2018 Earnings Release Centrica PLC Half Year Earnings Release Provident Financial PLC Half Year Earnings Release Coats Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release Thomas Cook Group plc Q3 2018 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)