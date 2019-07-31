UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures are marginally down on Wednesday. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Indian federal police have opened an investigation into Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, alleging the UK-based engine maker and its Indian arm improperly used a third-party to conduct business with three Indian state-owned companies. * LLOYDS BANKING: Britain's Lloyds Banking Group is in exclusive talks to buy a 3.7 billion pound mortgage book from supermarket giant Tesco's banking arm, Sky News reported on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday, buoyed by a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories and as investors awaited a widely expected cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the first in more than 10 years. * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Wednesday as the dollar held firm, while investors waited on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day when policymakers are expected to cut interest rates. * London's FTSE 100 index ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains as the mood soured in response to worries over U.S.-China trade and as major British banks fell after the Bank of England issued a new plan to handle potential banking crises. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Restore Plc Half Year Earnings Release Rentokil Initial Half Year Earnings Release 4imprint Group Half Year Earnings Release Serco Group Half Year Earnings Release Travis Perkins Half Year Earnings Release St. James's Place Half Year Earnings Release Mitchells & Butlers Q3 Trading Statement Release Dignity Plc Half Year Earnings Release Hargreaves Services Full Year Earnings Release Man Group Ltd Half Year Earnings Release Just Eat Half Year Earnings Release BAE Systems Half Year Earnings Release Smith & Nephew Q2 Earnings Release Lloyds Banking Group Half Year Earnings Release 3i Group Q1 Performance Update Next PLC Q2 Trading Statement Release Taylor Wimpey Half Year Earnings Release Countrywide Plc Half Year Earnings Release International Personal Finance Half Year Earnings Release Intu Properties Half Year Earnings Release Direct Line Insurance Half Year Earnings Release Indivior Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)