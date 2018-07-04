FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 5:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 15 points lower at 7,578 on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BP: BP and ConocoPhillips announced on
Tuesday a swap deal that will see the British oil giant increase
its stake in a major North Sea development while its U.S. peer
will grow in Alaska.
    * GLENCORE: U.S. authorities have demanded Glencore
hand over documents about its business in the Democratic
Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria as part of a corruption
probe, sending the mining company's shares down more than 8
percent.
    * VEDANTA RESOURCES: Billionaire Anil Agarwal faces investor
resistance to his $1 billion bid to buy out minority
shareholders in Vedanta Resources and take the
London-listed Indian miner private.    
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Corp, a unit of Rolls-Royce
Holdings Plc, has won a $420 million contract for AE
3007H (military designation F137) engine-sustainment services,
the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.   
    * SHELL: A planned overhaul of the gasoline-producing unit
at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 209,787 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Convent, Louisiana, refinery is on schedule to finish in the
first week of August, sources familiar with plant operations
said.
    * VEDANTA: Vedanta Ltd has sought a permanent
injunction against the Tamil Nadu state government from
interfering with the operations of its copper smelter, according
to a petition filed with the country's environmental court.

    * RYANAIR: Pilots directly employed by Ryanair and
who are members of its Irish trade union will go on strike for
the first time on July 12 after the union said on Tuesday the
airline had failed to meet demands over new working practices.

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose to a one-week high early on
Wednesday, rebounding from a seven-month low touched in the
previous session, as the dollar softened, stoking some demand
for the yellow metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Wednesday following a report
of tightening U.S. fuel inventories amid an outage at Syncrude
Canada oil sands facility in Alberta, which usually supplies the
United States.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent
higher at 7,593.29 points on Tuesday, making back some of
Monday's 1.2 percent loss when concerns over global trade hit
risky assets.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Topps Tiles             Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 J Sainsbury             Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
  
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
