UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,609 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * WOODFORD: British asset manager Woodford Investment Management is planning to cut staff at its offices in Oxford in central England after the suspension of the firm's flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.65 billion) fund a month ago. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up, supported by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields amid prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while investors sought direction from upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data. * OIL: Oil prices inched lower after solid gains the day before, pressured by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday, as sterling fell after weak economic data, which aided exporter firms, reinforced bets that the Bank of England would cut interest rates and drove investors to high-dividend stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Persimmon Plc HY trading update Associated British Foods Q3 Trading update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)