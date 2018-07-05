FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 5:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
higher at 7,579 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * LLOYDS BANK: Lloyds Banking Group has made compensation offers
worth 76 million pounds ($100.46 million) to victims of a fraud at its HBOS
Reading unit, lawmakers said on Thursday.
    * WPP: Martin Sorrell is at risk of losing his multi-million pound exit
package from WPP after his new advertising venture sought to buy a
business that his former employer is also pursuing, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair cabin crew are to hold coordinated strikes in
four European countries, a union official said on Wednesday, escalating
industrial action at Europe's largest low-cost carrier which dismissed their
demands as "pointless."
    * MEARS GROUP: Frankfurt-based activist investor Shareholder Value
Management (SVM) has urged all shareholders to vote for the removal of Mears
Group Plc chairman Bob Holt due to the company's
underperformance.
    * JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain's biggest vehicle maker Jaguar Land Rover
            said on Wednesday a so-called hard Brexit would cost it 1.2 billion
pounds ($1.59 billion) a year, curtailing its future in the United
Kingdom.
    * GOLD: Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Thursday, after hitting a
one-week high in the previous session, amid an easing dollar and as the markets
awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting later in the
day.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a
strident tweet demanding that OPEC cut prices for crude.
    * EX-DIVS: Next Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.55 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at
7,573.09 points on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness among miners and energy
stocks, though investors cheered Sainsbury's trading update.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Persimmon PLC                         Trading Statement Release
 Superdry PLC                          Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Associated British Foods              Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Electrocomponents                     Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 Bovis Homes Group                     Trading Statement Release
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
