UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,579 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS BANK: Lloyds Banking Group has made compensation offers worth 76 million pounds ($100.46 million) to victims of a fraud at its HBOS Reading unit, lawmakers said on Thursday. * WPP: Martin Sorrell is at risk of losing his multi-million pound exit package from WPP after his new advertising venture sought to buy a business that his former employer is also pursuing, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. * RYANAIR: Ryanair cabin crew are to hold coordinated strikes in four European countries, a union official said on Wednesday, escalating industrial action at Europe's largest low-cost carrier which dismissed their demands as "pointless." * MEARS GROUP: Frankfurt-based activist investor Shareholder Value Management (SVM) has urged all shareholders to vote for the removal of Mears Group Plc chairman Bob Holt due to the company's underperformance. * JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain's biggest vehicle maker Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday a so-called hard Brexit would cost it 1.2 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) a year, curtailing its future in the United Kingdom. * GOLD: Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Thursday, after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, amid an easing dollar and as the markets awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting later in the day. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a strident tweet demanding that OPEC cut prices for crude. * EX-DIVS: Next Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.55 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,573.09 points on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness among miners and energy stocks, though investors cheered Sainsbury's trading update. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Persimmon PLC Trading Statement Release Superdry PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Associated British Foods Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Electrocomponents Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release Bovis Homes Group Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)