FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
July 6, 2018 / 5:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 26
points higher at 7,630 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * BHP BILLITON: Negotiations between workers and BHP Billiton Plc         at
the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, are "far from reaching
agreement" with less than three weeks to go before the negotiation deadline, a
union official told Reuters on Thursday.             
    * SHELL: Three contract workers were injured on Wednesday while working on a
hydrogen line on a sulfur unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's          Convent,
Louisiana, refinery, a company spokesman said on Thursday.             
    * GOLD: Gold prices nudged lower amid a steady dollar on Friday, with
investors bracing for any impact on global markets from a deepening trade
conflict between the United States and China.             
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday in a nervous market ahead of a raft of
import tariffs expected to be imposed later in the day by the world's two
biggest economies, the United States and China.             
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100         index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,603.22
points on Thursday, as signs of an easing in the trade dispute between the
United States and the European Union helped push the index up with gains in
basic materials and energy stocks, while shares in AB Foods fell after a trading
update.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.