UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening a point lower at 6,285 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved use of its Lysol Disinfectant Spray against COVID-19. * GREEN JOBS: British finance minister Rishi Sunak will earmark 3 billion pounds to create green jobs and improve the energy efficiency of public buildings. * GOVERNMENT INVESTMENT: Britain will invest nearly $2 billion in the arts and hopes to allow outdoor and socially distanced performances at cultural venues. * OIL: Oil prices fell, erasing earlier gains, on concerns that the surge in coronavirus cases in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, will limit a recovery in fuel demand. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady near an eight-year high as investors weighed a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world. * METAL: Copper prices rose as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity reinforced hopes of a swift global economic recovery. * The UK blue-chip index closed 2.1% higher on Monday, on hopes of more stimulus to kickstart a battered global economy, while homebuilders jumped on a report of stamp duty cuts. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: JD Sports Fashion HY Earnings Releases Halfords Group FY Earnings Releases Electrocomponents Sales/Trading Statement Photo-Me International Earnings Releases Micro Focus International HY Earnings Releases Whitbread Q1 Sales/Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)